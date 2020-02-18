PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur may be getting a new eatery after preliminary plans were approved for the restaurant.

The Port Arthur Planning and Zoning Commission approved plans for a new Olive Garden location near Tequila's Mexican Restaurant and Central Mall.

Fernando Ramirez with the commission told 12News the plans will go before City Council for final approval. It's not clear exactly when the council will see the plans.

Before city council can approve the plans, Ramirez says the plans will go to engineering department before being presented.

