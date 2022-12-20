Orange County community set to gather in remembrance of two Vidor teenagers killed in Sunday morning wreck

Blake Post and John Castilaw III died after a Dodge Journey crashed into a RV.

VIDOR, Texas — Members of the Orange County community are set to gather to hold a prayer service for two Vidor teenagers who were killed in an early Sunday morning wreck.

A community prayer service for 15-year-old Blake Post and 14-year-old John Castilaw III is scheduled to take place Thursday, December 22, 2022 night at the First Baptist Church sanctuary, according to an Orange Pct. 4 Constables office Facebook post.

The church is located at 350 North Main Street in Vidor, and the service is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

The deadly wreck happened shortly before 2 a.m. A 2012 Dodge Journey was driving north on Concord Street just south of Vidor when the driver lost control and traveled off the roadway, Lt. Chuck Havard told 12News.

After leaving the road, the Dodge hit a utility pole and an RV and then caught fire. Post and Castilaw were in the Dodge when the wreck happened.

Troopers believe Post was driving the Dodge at the time of the wreck. It is unknown what caused the driver to lose control.

"The Orange Pct 4 Constables office extends its deepest condolences to the Post and Castilaw families for the loss of two young men," Constable Matt Ortego said in a Facebook post.

The day after the wreck, officials with the Vidor Independent School District released a statement expressing their heartbreak.

"Vidor ISD was heartbroken to hear the news about John Castilaw and Blake Post," school officials said in a release. "John was enrolled at Vidor High School and Blake had been a student in the past."

District officials said their prayers will be with the family and friends of the two teens during these hard times.

"Their passing is mourned by us all and we know they will be missed by many," district officials said.

