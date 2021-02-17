Power restored in Beaumont neighborhoods after hours left in the dark, cold

For the most part people were doing what they needed to do in order to keep warm, and managing to stay positive.

BEAUMONT, Texas — It's been a long day for folks without power and the crews trying to repair the infrastructure.

For the most part people were doing what they needed to do in order to keep warm, and are managing to stay positive.

Good news for neighborhoods across Southeast Texas, the Entergy outage map is showing thousands of areas have been restored. Entergy also says there will be no more rolling blackouts.

Even a historic winter storm couldn't cool one Texan down.



"I started sweating, because I'm used to the cold. I'm used to my room being like 60 and under, so it got cold, but I got hot," Nick Guidry said.



Guidry lives in a Beaumont neighborhood off south 23rd Street. He and his neighbors spent eight hours in the dark thanks to rolling power outages.

The had no power and no heat.



"We've been out of power since what 4:30 this morning,” Guidry said. “We went out of power yesterday, and it came back on. Spectrum’s been off for like three days. It's crazy."



Guidry's family was lucky. They had a generator they bought during the last power outage.



"Last time we had bought a generator. Now we actually get to use that, so everything worked out in the long run," Guidry said.



Entergy began rolling blackouts early Tuesday morning. The reason? The grid operated by MISO was so overwhelmed!

They requested the rolling black outs in order to "maintain the stability of the power grid." But by Tuesday afternoon, Entergy announced there was no need for new rolling outages.

So, slowly the heat and the lights throughout southeast Texas are coming back on. And Even in the dark, these Beaumont residents found a reason to keep things light.



"We just thank God that we have a roof over our head and really concerned about people staying under the bridge, the homeless and that where we're going to now just to check on those guys," McKinley August said.



"If you get down about something that's your fault because you gotta make the best out of the situation," Guidry said.

Entergy is part of a different power grid than most of Texas. ERCOT is still having some major issues. So, our neighbors in Houston may be stuck in the dark for a bit longer.