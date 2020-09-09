WestRock in Evadale to receive 'notice of violation' after complaints about 'ash-like substance' on surrounding properties

On Sept. 5, 2020, TCEQ investigated complaints of an ash-like substance from Westrock impacting the complainants’ properties. An ash-like substance was documented on those properties and the same substance was observed floating around the facility property. Westrock stated that due to a power outage as a result of Hurricane Laura affecting the aeration basins, excessive nitrogen was produced, creating foam that was seen blowing throughout the property and off site. The facility initiated additional actions over the weekend to reduce the foam, including utilizing a defoaming agent, a sprinkler system, and a de-dredger.The investigation report is not yet completed, however, a nuisance condition was confirmed during the investigation. As a result of the investigation findings, a Notice of Violation will be issued to the facility for creating nuisance conditions. An NOV documents the violations discovered during the investigation, specifies a time frame to respond, and requires documentation of compliance. An NOV does not contain any fines/penalties. The region will track corrective actions through completion.