United Steelworkers plan to protest Beaumont lockout outside ExxonMobil headquarters Wednesday

Planned demonstration coincides with energy giant's annual shareholders meeting

BEAUMONT, Texas — Nearly a month after members of the United Steelworkers Union were locked out of ExxonMobil's Beaumont facility, members are planning to protest what they feel are unfair labor practices outside the energy giant's Irving headquarters Wednesday.

USW Local 13-243's 650 members have been locked out of the Beaumont plant since May 1 after talks between them and the company stalled.

The local began bargaining a new contract in January. But talks led to little movement on either side, and on April 23, ExxonMobil provided the local with written notice of its intention to lock out members starting May 1.

The union has called the lockout an unfair labor practice, and they have filed charges with the National Labor Relations Board.

The two sides remain far apart on many issues. The local had requested that a federal mediator be brought in to resolve the lockout, but both sides must agree and so far Exxon has not. The local has also filed unfair labor practice charges with the National Labor Relations Board.

In the first meeting between Local 13-243 and ExxonMobil since the lockout, a six-year deal was proposed but ultimately rejected by the union.

Exxon said the deal would provide refinery-specific wage increases, but it eliminates "senior bidding" for jobs, which prioritizes employees who wish to transfer within the plant based on how long they've been employed. That has been one of the areas of contention for the two sides.

The union wants seniority prioritized, however, Exxon says their deal puts more of an emphasis on qualification over seniority, a practice in place and ratified at other facilities.