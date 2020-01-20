PORT NECHES, Texas — Southeast Texans that were forced to evacuate in the days following the two major explosions at the Port Neches TPC Group facility only have a few hours left to file a claim for evacuation costs.

The 'evacuation-only' claims process will close by Monday, January 20, at 8 p.m.

A 'high number' of evacuation claims have already been settled according to the company. The TPC Group Community Assistance Helpline operates 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. Residents can call the Community Assistance Helpline at 866.601.5880.

Evacuation claim settlements are made by appointment only at the Armory at 511 Grigsby Ave. in Port Neches. 'Evac-only claims won't be accepted after today,' according to a tweet from Port Neches Response Unified Command.

If you're filing a property claim, you can settle your evacuation claim 'simultaneously and do not need to set up an "evac-only" claim appt.'

To make an appointment to settle a property claim, you can call 866.601.5880.

