PORT NECHES, Texas — It appears the public outcry made after TPC Group changed the rules for its claims process worked.

The company has now decided to make more changes to its claims process.

Last week's decision to only pay out homeowner settlements in stages, and not lump sums, left people angry.

The big change is that TPC will no longer require homeowners to use an approved contractor to make repairs.

But some residents say that's not the issue.

Blast victims will still have to go through a three stage process to get their property damage settlements according to the company.

Homeowners will get a percentage of their total estimate at each stage in the process.

MORE | Overview of Voluntary Claims Program Process

MORE | TPC Group Voluntary Claims Program Questions & Answers

Until last Friday the TPC Group was giving out checks for the full amount of the repair cost.

Sherry Brown tells 12News she wants the company to be honest and go back to the original process.

“I think it would calm a lot of the citizens fear and with the high stress we're living under that's what we're feeding off of is fear, that we're not going to be treated right that we're not going to be paid,” Brown said.

Residents with claims located in areas closest to the plant will be prioritized for home inspections and settlement appointments according to the company.

RELATED: Port Neches community demands answers from TPC following claims process changes

RELATED: 'We want answers' | Dozens protest in Port Neches after TPC Group changes claims process

RELATED: TPC confirms changes to claims process for homeowners waiting for damage settlements

Today TPC Group will be sending out an email to claimants outlining all of the changes and a list frequently asked questions and their answers.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

“In response to community feedback, TPC Group has removed the requirement that contractors be licensed and also has provided a “do-it-yourself” option,” the company said in the documents sent out to claimants on Thursday.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | 12News Morning Rush Newsletter

Also on 12NewsNow.com…

Vehicle fire damages several cars in Nederland High School student parking lot

Beaumont Police say road rage incident ends in gunshots Wednesday morning

Man, 11-year-old ejected in accident near Vidor