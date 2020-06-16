BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont will soon become the home to a new multi-million dollar manufacturing and distribution facility.

It will be Diversified CPC International's second major facility within the U.S., which will offer numerous jobs for Southeast Texans. Diversified CPC is an industrial gas supplier and also manufactures aerosol propellant products.

“We are extremely excited that this investment project will create dozens of construction jobs and provide employment to over 30 full-time staff,” Diversified CPC President and CEO William Auriemma said in a news release.

The new facility is scheduled to be partially operational at Iron House Terminals by summer 2020.

“Most importantly, it enhances DCPC’s ability to deliver the 'Power of Purity' that helps our customers to efficiently produce products that are safer and more environmentally friendly for wide variety of applications," he said.

“As a fully integrated site, the Iron Horse Terminals Development area is a perfect location for our new facility,” VP of Operations Bill Frauenheim said.

Iron Horse Terminals is a shared infrastructure and development area located just 30 miles from Mont Belvieu.

The site serves the Union Pacific and BNSF Railways, in addition to 18 regional and national pipelines, according to DCPC.These pipelines provide a supply of raw materials and distribution outlets for refined products.

"The new facility will enable DCPC to meet customer demand for innovative new products and supply chain efficiency with the highest quality aerosol propellants, high-purity hydrocarbon refrigerants, and solvent extraction, among other products."



