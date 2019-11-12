PORT NECHES, Texas — Huntsman Port Neches Operations facility is preparing for a ‘maintenance turnaround,” scheduled to last from Dec. 10, 2019 until Jan 12. 2020.

During the turnaround, Huntsman says residents amy hear and see periodic flaring at the site located along Spur 136 in Port Neches.

Huntsman says they’ll begin the turnaround process by removing various materials from the plant and by shutting down major process systems and equipment.

“We do not anticipate increased any significant issues, however please keep in mind that flaring that occurs at night may appear to be heavier due to cloud cover reflections,” says Huntsman.

Expect traffic delays for a six-week period from Jan. 13, 2020 until Feb. 26, 2020 as the plant workers will continue to assist with the plant’s turnaround. Times most likely for increased traffic flow are 5:30 a.m.-6:30 a.m. and at the same time in the evenings.

The Port Neches Police Department will assist with traffic flow at the entrance of Spur 136.

The Groves Police Department will help with traffic flow at the Hogaboom road entrance.

On or near Feb. 27, 2020, Huntsman will restart the plant for approximately seven days. Huntsman warns that during this restarting process, you may hear or see flaring from the plant periodically.

Throughout the turnaround period the company will provide information about any special activities or schedule changes through the Southeast Texas Alerting Network or STAN line at 877-843-7826.

