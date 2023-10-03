Port Arthur LNG awards Abraham Lincoln Fine Arts Academy teachers $35K to help fund STEM resources

This grant came from Port Arthur LNG's new "Innovative Educators Initiative."

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Abraham Lincoln Fine Arts Academy teachers have received a grant from Port Arthur LNG to help fund STEM resources.

The oil and natural gas company awarded the school $35,000 through its new "Innovative Educators Initiative."

The academy's Interim Principal Trent Johnson and Port Arthur ISD' Assistant Superintendent of School Leadership Dr. Kim Vine were instrumental throughout this application process, according to the district's Director of Communications, Adrienne Lott.

Lott says Port Arthur LNG came to the district in early August wanting to assist Abraham Lincoln Fine Arts Academy teachers with money to use "as they deemed appropriate for STEM to enhance learning for students and parents if possible."

The company wanted teachers to use this money to be able to purchase critical thinking products that could help students with math at home.

They also wanted to help fund software licenses that would help students create presentations, learn about the shipping industry and the environment in Southeast Texas.

Port Arthur LNG also hopes this money would allow kids to be taken on STEM field trips, according to Lott.

Teachers applied for the grant and 11 were awarded.

Grant recipients include the following teachers:

Cynthia Quejado (sponsor of the ALFAA Robotics team)

Krystal Williams

Nadria Turner

Bradja Coleman-Rivers

Franz Quejado

Bonnie Brock

Rizza Catbagan (sponsor of the ALFAA Robotics team)

Michelle Williams

Felix Usiera

Jontae Cook

Laurie Foy

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.