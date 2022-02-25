Port Arthur LNG launches environmental initiative, awarding Jefferson County non-profits with grants

Non-profits in Port Arthur, Sabine Pass, and Mid-County are all welcome to cash in on the opportunity.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — $50,000 worth of grant money will be awarded to Jefferson County non-profit organizations, thanks to the Port Arthur LNG 2022 environmental champions initiative.

"[We're] looking for organizations that are just trying to make our communities a cleaner and greener space for all of us to live work and play in," said Kelly Prasser, with Sempra Infrastructure.

The LNG Port Arthur grants will be awarded to environmental projects in Port Arthur and Jefferson County.

“We are looking for projects along the lines of community beautification efforts that can be part of clean-ups and green-ups. planting, trees, things that help make our communities a nice place,” Prasser said.

Non-profits in Port Arthur, Sabine Pass, and Mid-County are all welcome to cash in on the opportunity.

'It's really about casting what I like to call a wider net and really finding more local organizations that have environmental stewardship projects that they may have been trying to get off the ground," Prasser said.

Non-profit organizations can start applying on March 1. The deadline to apply is March 15.

The project is supported in part by The Port Arthur News. PA News will put together a panel of judges to help select applications and pick a winner by March 21.

