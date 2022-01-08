Petition created to convince city leaders to 'Bring Battleship Texas to Beaumont'

As of Monday night, more than 300 people have signed the petition.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of the Beaumont community are hoping a new movement will send the message to city leaders they want Battleship Texas right here in the city.

More than 300 people who support bringing the battleship to Southeast Texas have signed a change.org petition titled, "Bring Battleship Texas to Beaumont." The organizer hopes it catches the eyes of city leaders and lets them know who support the project.

The organizer of the petition believes there is no better pace for Battleship Texas to be than Riverfront Park in Beaumont. The organizer believes the ship will bring in tourists and foster economic growth.

The city announced it was looking into the possibility of buying and moving it to Beaumont in July 2021.

In July 2022, city council hired an engineering firm to help them determine the cost of getting the battleship to Beaumont. The city is paying $20,000 for the engineering firm to do this.

Early projections showed that bringing the ship to Beaumont could cost more than $5 million on the low-end estimate. The estimate does not include parking requirements, the location for ticket sales, or a gift shop.

Baytown is also fighting to be the ship's permanent home. Baytown will have to spend $20 million to dredge a channel and maintain that channel, Mike Getz previously told 12News.

The ship is set to be towed from its current site near the San Jacinto Battleground State historic to the Gulf Copper Shipyard in Galveston in August so necessary repairs can be made. Once those repairs are complete, the ship will not be returned to La Porte.

Getz believes the Neches River is the perfect place to relocate the historic Battleship Texas after it undergoes repairs. He believes Beaumont is the only logical place for Battleship Texas to be.