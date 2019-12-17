ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — *Editor's Note: The above video is from September 2019.

Orange County officials decided Tuesday to postpone a vote on a potential tax abatement agreement with Chevron Phillips, a company eyeing the county as a possible site for a $5 billion expansion.

Orange County Commissioners decided in late August to turn 1,700 acres of land into a reinvestment zone in a move to make the region more attractive to the company.

Reinvestment zoning is needed for tax abatement.

"The reinvestment zone is just one more step in citing a project here in Orange County," explained Jessica Hill, Director of Economic Development in Orange County back in August.

Hill said the potential project has been in the works for four years.

"Projects like this take a long time and and it's a process and we have to ensure that processes are followed," said Hill.

The new project would take place on FM 1006 in Orange County, and would consist of a "world scale ethylene cracker and at least one ethylene derivative unit," according to Tuesday's agenda.

A vote may be held on the abatement in commissioners court on January 21 at the soonest.

