ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Orange County officials decided Tuesday to go through with a tax abatement agreement with Chevron Phillips, a company eyeing the county as a possible site for a $5 billion expansion.

This is the second time an agreement has been presented to the court.

In December, it was tabled so officials could find wording comfortable to both sides.

The commissioners decided in late August to turn 1,700 acres of land into a reinvestment zone in a move to make the region more attractive to the company.

Reinvestment zoning is needed for tax abatement.

Chevron Phillips would have a 5.8 billion investment for the plant in Orange County if the company decides to bring the project there.

