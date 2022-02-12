Orange County bracing for housing, economic boom amid upcoming $8.5 billion Chevron Phillips plant expansion

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC is bringing an "integrated polymers" facility to Orange and with it comes hundreds of job opportunities.

ORANGE, Texas — Orange County officials believe an upcoming multi-billion dollar facility will bring hundreds of jobs and a housing and economic boom to the area.

“When these large expansions and new facilities as this one is comes into place, then it certainly is going to make it a lot better place for people to want to come because there's jobs here," Orange County Judge John Gothia said.

The facility is expected to bring hundreds of jobs and newly hired workers will need somewhere to live. Construction of new housing is already underway, with plans for more subdivisions and apartment buildings.

According to Judge Gothia, additional developers have been applying for building permits to build more places to live.

Lisa Marino is a longtime real estate agent. She believes Orange has needed new housing for quite some time.

"There definitely is a need for more housing," Marion said. "The houses go relatively quick, and now that we have this new placement with Chevron, I see a need for more growth.”

City officials feel the growth has been a long time coming and have been working to bring jobs and opportunities to the area.

"We started working with the CP chem group several years ago to try and convince them that Orange was the best place for this facility," Gothia said. "Because we knew what the economic growth would be, and that's why we are so excited they came.”

Marino feels there are plenty of programs available for those looking to buy a home in Orange.

"We do have lenders that provide a 0% down for that area since it's considered a rural, a USDA loan," Marino said. "And that can help a buyer get in their home for 0% down.”

Officials believe this is just the beginning for the city as the new construction subdivisions will create a positive economic benefit for the area.