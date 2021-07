A crew from Beaumont Fire-Rescue was called to Chemtrade Refinery Service on Olin Road on Thursday.

BEAUMONT, Texas — An official confirmed one person was taken to a hospital with burns on Thursday afternoon after an incident at a Beaumont facility.

Beaumont Fire-Rescue Capt. Terence Simon told 12News the department was called to Chemtrade Refinery Service Inc. on Olin Road around 1 p.m. The facility is located behind the Montagne Center.

One person had burns from sulfuric acid and had to be taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.