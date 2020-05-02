ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — A “venting event” at an Orange County chemical plant along the Sabine River caused no injuries and put at least one other nearby plant on a brief lock down Wednesday morning.

The failure of a refrigeration system at the Dow Chemical Plant along FM 1006 caused the venting event according to Dow spokesperson Ashley Mendoza.

Several callers to 12News claimed that there was a fire at the facility but according to Mendoza there was no fire.

Dow employees responded to the event and are conducting air monitoring and everyone at the plant is safe Mendoza told 12News.

The company is also using a third-party air monitoring group and they and employees’ air monitoring have shown “zero or non-detect” according to Mendoza.

The event did not cause any off-site impact she said.

At least one person reported to 12News that portions of a neighboring plant, Invista, were briefly put on lock down keeping employees indoors following the event.

