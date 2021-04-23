Motiva to move forward with downtown Port Arthur development project

Motiva says downtown Port Arthur is "the future home of a Motiva campus that will provide much needed office space for employees and contractors."

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Motiva says its downtown Port Arthur development project is still happening.

The city council received an update this week. A Motiva spokesperson says, while work has slowed, it's only temporary while they wait for “historical designations" from the state and federal agencies.



Motiva now owns four buildings at the intersection of Austin Avenue and 5th Street. That includes the old federal building and the Adams building.

