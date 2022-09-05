Manufacturing plant expected to create more than 20 job opportunities in Jefferson County

Officials said anyone interested in industrial-type trades, truck driving, and construction work could benefit from this opportunity.

BEAUMONT, Texas — An upcoming addition to Jefferson County is expected to create more than 20 new job opportunities in the area.

Jefferson County will soon be home to a new manufacturing plant. The plant is expected to bring 28 jobs into the area.

Jefferson County commissioners approved a reinvestment zone and tax abatement for the Raman Project, which is an epoxy manufacturing plant. The tax abatement will last four years.

The company will receive 100, 90, 80 and 60% tax abatement within those four years, from 2024 to 2027.

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick said it makes sense for an epoxy plant to come to Jefferson County due to the areas natural and infrastructure resources.

“So logistically, I think it makes sense for a lot of these companies," Judge Branick said. "In addition, we have a lot of pipelines that traverse Southeast Texas and go to the Midwest and the northeast and other areas of the country to supply their product."

The $25 million facility will be located off of Interstate 10 near Ford Park. Judge Branick said there is a chance of seeing more expansion to the facility, which would in turn bring more construction jobs to the area.

Construction on the facility will take place in 2022 throughout 2023. Hiring will not begin until 2023.

