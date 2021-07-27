'All Clear' after deadly acid leak at LyondellBasell facility in La Porte, officials say

Now that the situation is officially under control, site personnel can investigate the cause of the leak.

LA PORTE, Texas — An All Clear alarm sounded Wednesday after last night's deadly chemical leak at the LyondellBasell facility in La Porte. Now that the situation is officially under control, the company says site personnel can investigate the cause of the leak.

Officials said the incident left two contractor workers dead and put six others, including five contractors and an employee, in the hospital with burns.

LyondellBasell said Wednesday at least 30 people were injured; a majority of them have been hospitalized after breathing in toxins.

Emergency crews responded to the facility around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at 1515 Miller Cut-Off Road. They said the leak happened in the acetyls unit of the plant.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said there was a small chemical release that was contained just to the plant. They said the chemicals involved were used to make medical supplies and food-grade vinegar.

LyondellBasell said up to 100,000 pounds of acid was released during the incident.

La Porte Office of Emergency Management confirmed the leak was contained to the facility, and there is no threat to the surrounding public.

Harris County Pollution Control is at the scene conducting air monitoring. They said the leak has been isolated, and air monitoring at the facility perimeter indicates no offsite impact.

They also said there is no active shelter-in-place order.

HCFMO determined there was no explosion nor fire, so the investigation has been turned over to Harris County Pct. 8 Constable.

LyondellBasell released the following statement on the deadly incident:

"As of 10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, we have accounted for all personnel who were working within the acetyls unit area of our La Porte Complex, where the leak occurred. This unit was shut down earlier today for planned maintenance. The leak is stopped and clean-up is in progress. Air monitoring continues to demonstrate no levels of concern for the community. All appropriate regulatory agencies have been notified.

We are saddened to confirm two contractors were fatally injured in this incident. Five contractors and a LyondellBasell employee were transported to local hospitals for treatment. Our thoughts and prayers go out to these individuals and their families.

We appreciate the assistance of emergency responders from the City of La Porte and Channel Industries Mutual Aid who responded to the incident. An investigation into the cause of this incident is already underway.