BEAUMONT, Texas — Five teachers from the process operating technology department at LIT have a better idea how things work at ExxonMobil.

They just wrapped up an 'externship.' Basically, the teachers shadowed plant employees.

Valerie Worry from LIT says this will help them keep their curriculum up-to-date.

"It is important for us to stay current. And the best way to do that is for us to get out there and actually experience what our students experience, so that's the biggest take away to get from this. It gave us an opportunity to come in and see how they do it and the way things have changed in places that we can incorporate new things in our curriculum," Worry said.

Thirty employees met with the teachers over the past four days.

They focused on mentoring, coaching and presenting lessons that will be valuable in the classrooms.

Also on 12NewsNow

7 candidates make their cases at year's last Democratic debate

VERIFY: Fact-checking the sixth Democratic debate

Former NICU babies, families have reunion at Baptist hospital ahead of Christmas