Linde hosting vendor, contractor fair at Downtown Event Centre in Beaumont Thursday

BEAUMONT, Texas — A global industrial gas and engineering company who plans to build, own, and operate an on-site complex in Beaumont is hosting a fair in order to seek vendors and contractors.

Linde's on-site complex will help hydrogen production with carbon capture, plus a large air separation plant that will produce nitrogen.

Company officials announced in April that it signed a long-term agreement with ExxonMobil for the off-take of carbon dioxide associated with their new clean hydrogen production in Beaumont.

On Thursday, July 27, 2023, Linde is hosting a vendor and contractor fair at the Downtown Event Centre located at 700 Crockett St. from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The company says the following types of supply are of particular interest:



Buildings (permanent)

Civil

Electrical and instrumentation

Mechanical

Temporary structures

General site/facilities services

The fair provides an opportunity for Linde to meet contractors, share the types of crafts needed to construct and operate the plant and for contractors learn about supplier qualification, according to a news release from Linde.

Linde says they look forward to engaging local suppliers for years to come.

“Clean hydrogen is a key enabler of industry’s transition to a low-carbon economy,” Dan Yankowski, Senior Vice President for Americas, Linde, previously said in a news release. “Working with ExxonMobil as the carbon dioxide off-taker at our Beaumont project supports Linde’s strategy to decarbonize customer processes while safely and reliably supplying low-carbon hydrogen at scale.”

The company previously announced that it would build, own and operate an on-site complex to supply clean hydrogen and nitrogen to OCI Global’s new world-scale blue ammonia plant.

OCI officials plan to build a 1.1 million ton per annum blue ammonia project in Beaumont. Blue ammonia is produced from hydrogen derived from natural gas where the CO2 by-product is captured and sequestered, according to an OCI release.

The facility will use the gulf to serve the US market and export clean ammonia as a hydrogen carrier to hydrogen-deficit markets around the world, such as Europe and Asia.

OCI's expansion efforts could bring plenty of jobs and a slew of potential partnerships to Southeast Texas. The company hosted a contractor job fair in 2022 to get a jump start on hiring

Linde’s new facility is expected to start up in 2025 and will be integrated into their extensive U.S. Gulf Coast industrial gas infrastructure. The facility will supply clean hydrogen to other new and existing off-takers across the network.

ExxonMobil will transport and permanently store up to 2.2 million metric tons of carbon dioxide each year from Linde’s hydrogen production facility under the terms of the agreement. That is equivalent to the emissions from nearly half a million cars per year.

“ExxonMobil’s agreement with Linde underscores our growing momentum in providing industrial customers with large-scale solutions to sequester carbon dioxide emissions,” Dan Ammann, President of ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions, said. “Linde’s Beaumont clean hydrogen project is another significant step towards achieving heavy industry’s decarbonization and net zero goals.”

Construction of this facility is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2023.