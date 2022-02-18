Jefferson County Commissioners to discuss Ford Park sale next week after investors miss payment deadline

The Renaissance Development Group agreed to pay more than $22 million to Jefferson County by Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The deadline for the Ford Park entertainment complex is here, but Jefferson County Commissioners have not received payment.

The Renaissance Development Group agreed to pay more than $22 million to Jefferson County by Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.

Kevin Johnson, with the company, released a statement on Friday that said in part, “Beaumont and the citizens of Jefferson County are going to be very excited about what we're bringing to their community.”

Johnson told 12News that all efforts are being put into funding and that the city of Beaumont is aware of the status of the money.

According to Johnson, the bank has inspectors, engineers, and architects are on the ground working to finalize structural reports.

The group originally promised to pay by February 16, but county commissioners gave them until the end of the week.

Without the check, the deal may fall through. County commissioners are set to discuss the sale again next week.

Read full statement from the Renaissance Development Group...

The bank has inspectors engineers and architects on the ground completing all the due diligence finalizing structural reports awaiting phase 1 environmental, all efforts is being put forth for funding.

All is aware of the status and we’re all working diligently together.

Very large financial package, Beaumont and the citizens of Jefferson county are going to be very excited about what we’re bringing to their community.