Jefferson County commissioners expected to approve resolution for a new Entergy power plant in Orange County

ORANGE, Texas — Jefferson County commissioners are expected to approve a resolution showing support for a new Entergy power plant in Orange County.

This new plant would replace a facility that generates power from gas-only to one that would be able to power more than 230,000 homes using a combination of gas and hydrogen.

The move would reduce emissions, according to the resolution.

The resolution also says the new station would come with $1.5 billion in net benefits by providing low-cost energy. Fuel costs are projected at $105 lower than existing costs in the first year.



The project would generate more than 7,000 construction jobs, including 27 new full-time jobs.