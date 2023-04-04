Global company signs agreement with ExxonMobil for carbon dioxide off-take at upcoming OCI facility

“Linde’s Beaumont clean hydrogen project is another significant step towards achieving heavy industry’s decarbonization and net zero goals.”

BEAUMONT, Texas — A global company feels their new agreement with ExxonMobil will aid them in supplying clean hydrogen and nitrogen to another company looking to expand in Beaumont.

Linde is one of the world’s leading industrial gases and engineering companies. Company officials announced Tuesday that it signed a long-term agreement with ExxonMobil for the off-take of carbon dioxide associated with their new clean hydrogen production in Beaumont.

“Clean hydrogen is a key enabler of industry’s transition to a low-carbon economy,” Dan Yankowski, Senior Vice President for Americas, Linde, said. “Working with ExxonMobil as the carbon dioxide off-taker at our Beaumont project supports Linde’s strategy to decarbonize customer processes while safely and reliably supplying low-carbon hydrogen at scale.”

The company previously announced that it would build, own and operate an on-site complex to supply clean hydrogen and nitrogen to OCI Global’s new world-scale blue ammonia plant.

OCI officials plan to build a 1.1 million ton per annum blue ammonia project in Beaumont. Blue ammonia is produced from hydrogen derived from natural gas where the CO2 by-product is captured and sequestered, according to an OCI release.

The facility will use the gulf to serve the US market and export clean ammonia as a hydrogen carrier to hydrogen-deficit markets around the world, such as Europe and Asia.

OCI's expansion efforts could bring plenty of jobs and a slew of potential partnerships to Southeast Texas. The company hosted a contractor job fair in 2022 to get a jump start on hiring

Linde’s new facility is expected to start up in 2025 and will be integrated into their extensive U.S. Gulf Coast industrial gas infrastructure. The facility will supply clean hydrogen to other new and existing off-takers across the network.

ExxonMobil will transport and permanently store up to 2.2 million metric tons of carbon dioxide each year from Linde’s hydrogen production facility under the terms of the agreement. That is equivalent to the emissions from nearly half a million cars per year.

“ExxonMobil’s agreement with Linde underscores our growing momentum in providing industrial customers with large-scale solutions to sequester carbon dioxide emissions,” Dan Ammann, President of ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions, said. “Linde’s Beaumont clean hydrogen project is another significant step towards achieving heavy industry’s decarbonization and net zero goals.”