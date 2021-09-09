Thursday morning 'incident' at Total Energies refinery in Port Arthur leads to investigation

The refinery said there were no injuries reported and no loss of containment.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Thursday morning incident at Total Energies Port Arthur Refinery is under investigation after workers were asked to leave the facility out of an abundance of caution, according to a Thursday news release from the company.

It happened around 11:15 a.m. Work was suspended in a specific area, and all contractors were asked to leave the facility.

The Port Arthur refinery activated its emergency response plan due to the incident.

The details about the incident are unclear, but the refinery said there were no injuries reported and no loss of containment.

Refinery officials responded to the situation, which is under investigation, the release said.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Total Energies Port Arthur Refinery news release...

At approximately 11: 15 a.m. on Thursday, September 9, an incident occurred at the TotalEnergies Port Arthur Refinery and out of an abundance of caution, work was suspended in that area and all contractors were asked to exit the facility.

TotalEnergies Petrochemicals & Refining, USA, Inc. activated its Emergency Response Plan.

There was no loss of containment and no injuries. All personnel have been accounted for and refinery officials are responding to the situation, which is under investigation.

As always, our primary concern is for the safety of our employees and the surrounding community.

For more information, please call 713-483-5400.