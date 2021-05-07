$307K grant will provide for custom job training at Lamar Institute of Technology

The grant will allow LIT students and those who are looking to go back to school to take part in custom job training in a variety of fields.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A major grant will help the Lamar Institute of Technology with job training getting Southeast Texans the skills they need to get back to work.

LIT was recently awarded a skills development fund grant from the Texas Workforce Commission.

It will provide custom job training for students and those looking to get back into the workforce as well.

You could call the TWC grant received today a $307,000 reward.

The grant will allow LIT students and those who are looking to go back to school to take part in custom job training in a variety of fields.

They really vary from certification courses in tele health to medical coding and other various industry-specific courses.

LIT’s Dr. Byron Prince, who played a key role in obtaining the grant, says it'll help the school “further its mission” by preparing more LIT students for the workforce.

“We are becoming a manufacturing hub to produce that employee or employees for different companies in the local and area industries across Texas."

Dr. Prince says this grant will help LIT grads because it will "add a certificate" to their degree.