Officials expect Orange County expansion of Optimus Steel facility to improve quality of life

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott announced July 2 that Optimus Steel, LLC will establish a new rebar line and coil handling facility in Orange County, Texas.

Optimus Steel has contributed to the Orange County community in many ways, Robert Viator, Orange County Commissioner, said.

“I am very excited about the possible expansion of Optimus Steel,” Viator said. “From the funding of our schools to employment of many of our residents, the possibility of Orange County being chosen for this expansion could help in improving quality of life for many of our citizens not just in this community, but Orange County as a whole.”

“I am proud to welcome this new company,” Abbott said.

This project will create 55 new jobs and $40 million in capital investment.

Orange County Judge John Gotha said that the proposed investment is well welcomed, and that the county has always made providing high quality opportunities for projects to choose the community a priority

Optimus Steel, a subsidiary of Aceros Turia, Inc., produces a wide range of high-quality wire rods, coiled rebar, and billets.

“I am excited that Optimus Steel has chosen Orange County as the home of their new rebar line and coil handling facility," Abbott said in a recent press release. “Optimus Steel joins the ranks of thousands of other companies that have chosen to invest in Texas because of our low taxes, reasonable regulatory environment, and strong workforce.”

Companies like Optimus Steel is why Texas is thriving, he said.

Speaker Dade Phelan sent his thanks to Abbott for his support of the expansion.

“I look forward to our continued work to bring more of the Texas Miracle to Southeast Texas," Phelan said.

House District 21 is excited about the decision to expand in Orange County, he said.

“I would like to congratulate Optimus Steel and welcome them to Southeast Texas,” Phelan said. “With a robust and reliable workforce, the Golden Triangle area has always been a place where businesses have had the opportunity to flourish.”

Of those thanking Abbott for his support is also Senator Robert Nichols.

“Congratulations to Optimus Steele and the people of Orange County,” Nichols said. “I wish to extend my thanks to Governor Abbott for making this award, which will benefit the community by creating jobs and more economic activity.”

A Texas Enterprise Fund grant of $485 thousand has been extended to Optimus Steel, LLC.

"Thanks to the support of the Governor's Office, we are pleased to be able to finalize our decision to further invest in our Orange County site, creating new jobs and investment for the Southeast Texas community and securing that site's future as a vital part of Optimus' continued growth," Edward Goettl, vice president of Sales for Optimus Steel, LLC, said.

The company’s commitment to the county acknowledges the community’s willingness to encourage job creation, capital investment and economic success, Jessica Hill, Orange County economic development corporation certified economic developer, said.

“Our commitment to business growth and development, workforce preparedness and infrastructure superiority has enabled Orange County to be the premier location for industrial growth,” Hill said. “The development team has been a pleasure to work with and we look forward to their future accomplishments in Orange County.”