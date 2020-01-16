PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality decided on Wednesday to go ahead with a $12,000 fine for German Pellets after the facility burned for months in 2017.

The fire started in April 2017 in Port Arthur, and burned for months.

A lot of the people had to live in those smoky conditions for more than 100 days.

Some residents are angry, because they feel like the fine isn't nearly enough. Officials say the fine is for the nuisance conditions caused by the fire.

The TCEQ says fines are calculated in accordance with the commission's penalty policy.

Port Arthur community activist John Beard had a lot to say about the fine.

"The smoke you see, can you imagine if you're having a barbecue and your burning something in the kitchen and the house was full of smoke? Imagine outside, being that smoky room 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, for 102 straight days," Beard said.

The fine money from German Pellets will go into the Texas General Fund, and not directly back to the people of Port Arthur.

