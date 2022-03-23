ExxonMobil: Flares coming from Beaumont refinery are result of maintenance activity

Refinery officials said flares are safety devices intended to safely burn off excess hydrocarbons.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans who live in Beaumont or are traveling near the ExxonMobil refinery may see flares coming from the plant on Wednesday.

Exxon officials released a statement saying the refinery was conducting a, “maintenance activity that required flaring." The release explained that flares are safety devices intended to safely burn off excess hydrocarbons.

Hydrocarbons are organic compounds that consist of only hydrogen and carbon atoms, according to Gulf Coast Environmental Systems.

While the maintenance activity takes place, those living or traveling near the refinery may see visible flame or smoke, according to the release.

Exxon officials apologized for any inconvenience this may cause area residents. Officials said the safety of the public and refinery employees is their main focus.

