Entergy Texas donates $105K to area organizations to help Southeast Texas families in need

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Entergy Texas donated thousands of dollars to area food pantries and non-profit organizations to help Southeast Texas families and make the holiday season a little brighter.
“At Entergy, we are always looking for ways to help our community beyond providing power,” Stuart Barrett, vice president of customer service for Entergy Texas, said.
The power giant donated $105,000 to area organizations to provide food to Southeast Texas families in need. The money was funded by Entergy shareholders.
“The cost of just about everything is going up, so it's only right we stepped up our commitment to the ongoing fight against hunger," Barrett said. "Our local partnerships help ensure Texas families, regardless of their financial status, have access to nourishing meals, especially around the holidays.”
Area organizations that are receiving funding include:
- Meals on Wheels Orange Community Action Association
- United Christian Care Center of Vidor Food Pantry
- Meals on Wheels Montgomery County
- United Board of Missions Food Pantry
- Montgomery County Food Bank
- Nutrition & Services for Seniors
- Robertson County Care Inc
- Brazos Valley Food Bank
- Trinity River Food Bank
- Central Baptist Church
- LA Walters Ministries
- Mission Northeast
- SETX Food Bank
- Keep Us Fed
