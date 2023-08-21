New Entergy substations on Bolivar Peninsula will help meet electrical demand, improve service

Entergy Texas’ $110 million Bolivar Peninsula Reliability Project is a combination of equipment upgrades and new electrical facilities.

BOLIVAR PENINSULA, Texas — A multi-million dollar project designed to meet electrical demand and improve service on Bolivar Peninsula will soon move to the next phase of construction.

Entergy Texas’ $110 million Bolivar Peninsula Reliability Project is a combination of equipment upgrades and new electrical facilities, according to a news release from Entergy.

The substations that currently exist in areas known as High Island, Bluewater and Sandy Shores will be upgraded and two new substations known as Palms and Port Bolivar will be constructed to support load growth on the peninsula.

Project Manager at Entergy Texas James Nicholson says crews have cleared vegetation at the project site in order to make way for the construction of the Palms and Port Bolivar substations.

"The project remains on schedule, and we've prepared the foundation to safely execute the next phase of construction," Nicholson said.

The next phase of the project requires pile driving, which is used to create permanent foundations for the substation structures.

Pile driving work is set to begin this week and will continue on weekdays, sometime between the hours of 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. for up to two months, according to the release.

Landowners near the sites can expect to hear construction-related noises, as pile driving can typically be heard up to one mile away.

Customer Service Region Manager for the Eastern Part of the Entergy Texas Service Area Michelle Armstrong says they appreciate the community's patience and understanding as crews work to complete this phase of construction.

“Customers should also be aware that traffic may be impacted as oversized equipment travels to the construction site," Armstrong said.