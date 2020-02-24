PORT NECHES, Texas — New court documents have been released in a lawsuit the Texas Attorney General filed against TPC Group after November's explosions.

The lawsuit alleges the Port Neches plant had compliance issues for several years before the explosions. The documents filed Friday, Feb. 21 cite "operator errors" and "equipment malfunctions" as the reason for emissions events that caused the release of "unauthorized air contaminants."

Between 2014-2018, The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) served seven "administrative orders" against TPC. An administrative order is issued when a company is out of compliance, asking the company to take action to correct the issue at hand.

TCEQ said they took action, asking TPC to correct these issues.

"TPC Group's poor operational, maintenance and design practices continue to cause emissions events," court documents stated.

The lawsuit alleges that the plant experienced unauthorized air emissions events that "could have been prevented through better design and/or better operational and maintenance practices" on eight dates between Jan. 2018-Sept. 2019.

RELATED: Texas Attorney General files lawsuit in response to TPC explosion, fire in Port Neches

TPC Group's Port Neches Operations also failed to submit permit compliance certification and failed to identify the total estimate of emission events, the documents claim.

Here is a list of alleged TCEQ violations before the TPC explosions

Jan. 22, 2018: emission event lasted 17 minutes, with pounds and tons of Butadiene and VOCS released due to over-pressurization. This violated TCEQ standards.

April 13, 2018: an 18 hour emissions event, which released Butadiene, VOCS and other compounds, which also violated TCEQ standards. The documents state the plant experienced unauthorized air emissions events that "could have been prevented through better design and/or better operational and maintenance practices."

April 15, 2018: Two minute emissions event after a pump restarted incorrectly.

May 21, 2018 A 45 minute emissions event after proper procedures not followed in the start up of a removal tower.

Sept. 11, 2018: A 15 minutes emissions event due to a valve failure.

Aug. 29, 2018: Six hours and 50 minute emissions event because of a leak in an exchanger.

May 10, 2019: 2 hours and 40 minute emissions event. The pilot flame was put out because of rain and could not be reignited.

Sept. 27, 2019: 20 minute emissions event after a threaded connection to a drain valve on a butadiene line broke due to fatigue.

Here is a list of alleged emissions violations during the TPC explosions

Court documents confirm there were two initial explosions at 1 a.m. and 1:45 a.m. When the lawsuit was filed, emissions were still continuing, the lawsuit alleges.

Nov. 27 to Dec. 16: A significant amount of volume of industrial waste discharged into an unnamed ditch and flowed into the Star Lake Canal, then into the Neches River Tidal. The release resulted in degraded water quality, the lawsuit states.The wildlife impact was 2,196 dead fish and 51 dead crabs.

TPC can be fined for each day the fire and burning at the TPC Group plant continued, the lawsuit states. The explosion was Nov. 27, but the fires were not fully extinguished until Jan. 4.

The lawsuit is asking for an independent third party, approved by TCEQ, to visit the plant within 30 days to look for the root cause of the explosion and the emissions events listed in the court documents.

This audit would be completed within 180 days, the documents state, and any action taken to address the audit findings must be completed by Dec. 1, 2021.

Also on 12NewsNow.com...

TPC confirms changes to claims process for homeowners waiting for damage settlements

Ahead of explosion, Port Neches plant reported an increase of rogue emissions of explosive gas

Officials say leak found, stopped Monday at TPC plant as 'evacuation-only' claims deadline approaches

Life in Port Neches slowly getting back to normal for some six weeks after TPC Group plant explosion

One month after the TPC explosion, roads nearby in Port Neches reopen

Don't panic | Here's what alarm testing at the TPC plant will sound like

'Mind the Gap' | Drive-thru debate unites Port Neches community

Texas regulators want stiffer penalties for TPC Group following Port Neches plant explosion