Crews resume restoration of Port Arthur's Motiva campuses on Austin Ave

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Construction has resumed in downtown Port Arthur for Motiva Enterprise's new campus after work was paused during the height of the pandemic.

Now, crews are back out restoring the old Federal Building and Adams Building on Austin Avenue.



The two historic buildings will be home to the energy company's newest offices. It’s a big step in the revitalization of downtown Port Arthur.

"We're elated and they're a great corporate citizen, and it's going to be so much fun having them next store to the Chamber and having them revitalize this area," said Pat Avery, President of the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce.

Avery said she believes downtown Port Arthur will be a thriving area again and that Motiva moving in will help jumpstart that process.

Motiva owns four buildings at the intersection of Austin Avenue and 5th Street.