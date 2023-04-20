'Bringing our city back up' : Construction resumes on 2 downtown Port Arthur buildings bought by Motiva in 2017

In 2017, Motiva Enterprises LLC bought the properties of the old Post Office and Adams Building in downtown Port Arthur.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Construction has resumed on two important revitalization projects in Port Arthur.

In 2017, Motiva Enterprises LLC bought the properties of the old Post Office and Adams Building in downtown Port Arthur.

The company made big promises for the future of the buildings, but construction stopped in 2021.

City leaders tell 12News that Motiva has been running tests on the structural integrity of the two building for weeks, which is a good sign that work will continue.

These historic buildings along Austin Avenue bring back memories for Port Arthur residents like Bertha Collins.

"Cause when I was growing up, I used to come down here all the time, I used to go to the dentist in this building," Collins said.

While construction work has moved slowly, crews have made their way back to the properties.

Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie says the city has met with Motiva a few times to discuss the next steps in this project.

"Till that time, they got started with some engineering studies, for structural integrity on the buildings. Before, they would allow the contractors to begin their process of doing their work," Bartie said.

Bartie says that these studies give him hope that changes are coming for downtown.

"Right now, the good sign is that there is movement out there," Bartie said.

This movement is what Port Arthur natives like Milton Clay are excited for.

"Bringing our city back up, because i'm from Port Arthur. I'm a portarthurian and I love my city," Clay said. "It's time, it's time, we try to bring the tourists back and bring life back into Port Arthur like they had in the 60's and 70's."

There is no confirmed date of when construction will be complete.

12News reached out to Motiva, but didn't receive comment in time for this publication.