CAMERON PARISH, La. — A Cameron Parish liquified natural gas producer is celebrating a milestone Tuesday.

Cheniere LNG’s Sabine Pass LNG Terminal, located on the Louisiana side of the Sabine River, is celebrating its 1,000th shipment from the facility according to a release from the company.

Shipments began nearly four years ago in February 2016 making Cheniere the fastest LNG producer to reach the 1000 shipment milestone according to the company.

Cheniere is celebrating its achievement at both of its Gulf Coast locations.

The company also runs a facility in Corpus Christi which opened in November 2018 and is celebrating its 100th shipment sing beginning operation according to the release.

The company’s Sabine Pass facility is located on more than 1,000 acres in Cameron Parish, Louisiana according to its website.

The terminal there can load or unload two vessels at the same time at its two docks on the Sabine River Navigation Channel the site says.

