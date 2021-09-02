Two Southeast Texas companies to cut 158 jobs by April

The companies recently filed written notice of the layoffs with the Texas Workforce Commission.

BEAUMONT, Texas — More than 150 workers will be losing their jobs at two Southeast Texas facilities in the next three months.

Lucite International Inc., in Nederland, will be laying off 99 workers on May 1, 2021 and Trinity Rail Maintenance Services, Inc., in Vidor, will be laying off 59 workers on April 30, 2021, according to filings with the Texas Workforce Commission.

Lucite announced in November that it would be closing the plant at the end of February 2021 according to file stories.

The two companies recently filed written notice as required by the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, also known as a WARN letter.

The WARN Act requires that businesses provide 60 days notice in advance of mass layoff or plant closures according to the Texas Workforce Commission website.

"The WARN Act is intended to offer protection to workers, their families and communities," according to the TWC.

In Southeast Texas as of January 30, 2021 there have been 4,121 unemployment insurance claims made, according to TWC data available online.

That equates to nearly a 26% increase from the beginning of January when the number of claims were 3,276.

The top five industries represented currently among unemployment insurance claims in Southeast Texas are...

Oil and gas pipeline construction All other nonresidential trade contractors Limited-service restaurants Industrial building construction Full-service restaurants

Southeast Texas has one of the highest unemployment rates in Texas.