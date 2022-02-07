Pour Brothers Brewery reopens to host Boomtown Market and support Southeast Texas vendors

The brewery has decided to open their doors for one day on Saturday, Feb 12 from 12 p.m.- 5 p.m. to host a Boomtown Market.

BEAUMONT, Texas — After Pour Brothers Brewery in downtown Beaumont announced they would be closing for good, Southeast Texans rallied behind to save the brewery.

The brewery has decided to open their doors for one day on Saturday, Feb 12 from 12 p.m.- 5 p.m. to host a Boomtown Market. It is an opportunity for the community to support Southeast Texas vendors and creatives.

A GoFundMe account was set up by various supporters for members of the community who wish to donate and help keep the brewery open.

So far, it has raised a little over $19,000 with a goal of $60,000 goal. The campaign will officially end on Feb. 20. If the remaining funds cannot be raised, the 210 "incredibly generous" donors will be refunded, according to a Facebook post by Sadé Chick.

The owners said the COVID-19 pandemic has made it tough, and customers simply haven't been showing up like they used to.

The brewery joins a long list of downtown businesses that have shuttered their doors over the last few years. It’s a trend that's concerning many in the city.

The owners of Pour Brother's Brewery first shared the news on Facebook.



"We have had a blast making and serving beer for our community and will miss it greatly," the post says in part.

The downtown district is in councilman Audwin Samuel's Ward. He said something needs to be done to attract more businesses and growth downtown.



“Trying to enhance the ability for businesses to want to come downtown .so if we get the people, the people first,” Samuel said. “Then the businesses will tend to go where the people are. So we're trying to do that.”

