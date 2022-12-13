Owners of beloved Beaumont brewery announce upcoming 2023 closure

All events that are currently scheduled before the upcoming closure will still occur and owners said the brewery will continue to serve the public until the end.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Following a community-wide effort to ensure it stays in business, the owners of a beloved Beaumont brewery announced its upcoming 2023 closure.

In a Tuesday Facebook post, the owners of the Pour Brothers Brewery announced that the downtown business will close at the end of January 2023.

The brewery was expected to close in early 2022. On January 26, 2022, brewery owners announced that January 30, 2022 was expected to be their last day of business.

Owners cited struggles brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and a decrease in customers when announcing the previous closure.

The brewery had to shut down for five months in 2020. Once the brewery reopened, owners were forced to adjust to only offering to-go beers.

For a while, the brewery was only bringing in about half the revenue per week it needed to remain financially stable.

Following the January 2022 announcement, the Beaumont community showed an "outpouring of support." Loyal brewery customers swarmed the business the day the announcement was made to pick up last-minute cases.

A GoFundMe was started in an attempt to save the brewery and to help it obtain a brewpub license. By January 30, 2022, the GoFundMe had raised more than $10,000, and in total raised more than $21,000.

The money raised from the GoFundMe and other funds allowed owners to make changes to the business. This allowed the Pour Brothers Brewery to reopen and continue serving the Southeast Texas community for a while.

"Unfortunately, these changes have not brought about sufficient increases in sales to keep the brewery running and we will be closing in six weeks, at the end of January," owners said in a Facebook post.

All events that are currently scheduled before the upcoming closure will still occur and owners said the brewery will continue to serve the public until the end.

"We’ve met some wonderful people over the years including our incredible staff and appreciate all the support that we received," owners said. "Thank you for letting us share a few beers with you. Cheers!"

