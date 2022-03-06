Back in Business | Beloved Beaumont brewery to reopen thanks to donations, community support

"We've got some big plans for our little brewery."

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Pour Brothers Brewery will be back in business soon thanks to the donations and other funding sources from the Southeast Texas community.

The brewery will reopen on Friday, March 11 at 4 p.m., according to a Sunday afternoon Facebook post. Brewery owners said this reopening would not have been possible without the support of the community.

In order for their doors to stay open, owners are asking their loyal customers to go, “drink beer, eat food, play games, listen to music, and hang out every day in our taproom and beer garden.”

Owners said they have big plans for their little brewery.

On Jan. 26, 2022, brewery owners announced that January 30 would be their last day of business. Joel Hollier, co-owner of Pour Brothers Brewery, said the pandemic was a major setback.

The brewery had to shut down for five months in 2020. Once the brewery reopened, owners were forced to adjust to only offering to-go beers.

For a while, the brewery was only bringing in about half the revenue per week it needed to be remain financially stable.

Loyal brewery customers swarmed the business the day the announcement was made to pick up last-minute cases. They expressed how much they would miss the downtown Beaumont brewery.

A GoFundMe was started in attempt to save the brewery and to help it obtain a brewpub license. A brewpub license would let it serve food and wine full time.

By January 30, the GoFundMe had already raised more than $10,000. So far, more than $21,000 has been raised by the GoFundMe.

Brewery owners said the community support was overwhelming and greatly appreciated.