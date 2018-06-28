Port Arthur residents that live in the neighborhood on 9th Avenue and 42nd Street say they have been dealing with bad potholes in their community for years now.

Maurlon Banks has lived there for 13 years now and he says it’s been 13 years of pothole problems.

“Every sense I’ve been living back here, these roads have been the same. Just looking at how big that hole is, nobody wants to drive down here,” Banks said.

He tells 12news the city has tried a ‘patchwork’ of repairs.

"They always come patch it, it may last for a couple of months and then boom here it is again," Banks said.

Banks says the potholes need a permanent solution.

“I don’t really come this way, I started going all the way around cause when I saw that hole the other day I said it just keeps getting bigger and bigger," Banks said.



