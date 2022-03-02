County officials weigh in on potential winter storm impacts in Southeast Texas

Southeast Texas officials are still on guard, but overall, don’t expect any widespread power outages or significant impacts.

BEAUMONT, Texas — People all across Texas are bracing themselves for a new winter storm, nearly a year after a deadly freeze caused widespread power outages and infrastructure failures that left millions without electricity and water for days.

Although the winter weather poses more of a threat to North Texas, many Southeast Texas city officials are still on guard, but overall, don’t expect any widespread power outages or significant impacts.

Several county judges and emergency management coordinators will meet on a call with the National Weather Service-Lake Charles Thursday at 2 p.m.

TxDOT representative Sarah Dupre says crews are out today treating highway 69 and I-10. They’re working 12-hour shifts around the clock until weather threats clear.

She encourages drivers to take it slow and watch for ice, especially the next couple nights and early mornings. The Beaumont district of TxDOT aren't expecting any major impacts to roads, but to be safe, they’re taking precautions.

Orange County Judge John Gothia says there are no winter storm preparations in place, but they are monitoring some bridges for icing.



Judge Wayne McDaniel with Hardin County says although there are no current winter storm preparations, they are ready to treat any bridges that may ice over, if necessary.

Emergency Management Coordinator Crista Beasley-Adams with Liberty County says they are monitoring the weather, but they don't expect any major issues. They’re watching for ice accumulations in northern parts of Liberty County.

Tyler County Emergency Management Coordinator Ken Jobe says they expect some icing, but they aren’t planning on treating any roads at this point. He says they’ll continue to monitor the weather reports. He also said, there’s a chance some school districts could have a delayed start Friday morning.



Emergency Management Coordinator Ryan Holzaepfel with Chambers County says they’re monitoring the weather and prepared to respond to any situation. He says the worst weather should stay north and west of Chambers County.



Newton County Emergency Management Coordinator Olen Bean says they’re expecting below freezing temps Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, but beyond that, they don’t expect extreme cold or anything too significant. He says they are ready and will respond accordingly.

Bean also says the Red Cross has given them cots and blankets to use if they have to open the Civic Center, which runs on a generator, if the power goes out.

Joey Davis with Jasper-Newton Energy Cooperative says they’re monitoring the weather, and while it’s too early to say for sure, they don’t expect any major power outages.