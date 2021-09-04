Southeast Texas business expecting boost from post-pandemic tournaments, events

Angie Schade with the MCM Elegante Hotel in Beaumont said the hotel is almost booked up for this weekend. And she said the spring tournaments are just a start she expects tourism and travel to quickly pick up. "Our hotel, like every other hotel, has had a great big burden on it, but the city as well because every person in this city depends on those tax dollars that are brought in from outside events that come to our area," Schade said. Schade said the past year has been tough but she's optimistic that major events like this weekend's sports tournaments will bring a boom to businesses in the coming months.

RELATED: Community to hold prayer vigil for Orange County first responders recovering from COVID-19, stroke



"I think that we're going to see a real big increase for the whole city of Beaumont in the between now and august, and I think it will just continue to grow," Schade said.



Schade says COVID-19 cancellations meant reservation cancellations for many hotels in the region.



But, she feels like things are starting to get back to normal. The future for local business is bright in Southeast Texas.



“Happy that Beaumont and our hotels can see some revenues coming in and people can get a little bit back to normal," Schade said.



Freddie Willard with the Beaumont Visitor's Bureau said the city is attracting these kinds of sporting events because of what they have to offer. 24 fields between Ford Fields and the Beaumont Athletic Complex.



"I'm looking forward to the visitors, you know, being here in Beaumont. It's good not only for the economy but just for the overall spirit of people,” Willard said.



During the tournaments, fans and players can expect some changes. There are signs up saying that masks will be enforced, and some bleachers are taped off to enforce social distancing.



Schade said hotel staff and guests are still required to wear masks and there will continue to be sanitation stations set up throughout the hotel.