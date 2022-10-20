Post Malone tells Michael Irvin he'll get an #88 tattoo on his forehead if Cowboys win the Super Bowl

Post Malone could be seen at a dinner in a video posted on social media that included former Dallas Cowboys Michael Irvin, Drew Pearson and Dez Bryant.

DALLAS — While in Dallas for an upcoming performance, North Texas native Post Malone made a bet with some Cowboys legends that would add another tattoo to his forehead.

Dallas Cowboys Hall of Famer Michael Irvin posted a video to Twitter Thursday that shows him at dinner with fellow Dallas Cowboys Hall of Famer Drew Pearson, former Dallas Cowboys Dez Bryant and Grapevine-native rapper Post Malone.

Dallas-based entertainment reporter Paul Salfen shot the video.

In the video, Irvin initially raised a glass, saying everyone at the table needs to "replicate the dinner" in Arizona if the Cowboys make it to the Super Bowl this season.

Then Post Malone upped the stakes, promising a new tattoo on his forehead honoring Irvin if the Cowboys don't just make it to the Super Bowl, but win it all.

“If the Cowboys win the Super Bowl, I’ll get an 88 on my forehead," Post Malone said before the table cheered on the bet.

This group was having dinner at the Tower Club in Downtown Dallas.

Malone famously moved to North Texas as a kid when he and his family moved to Grapevine after his dad took a job as manager of concessions for the Cowboys. He has been known to be a Cowboys fan since that time.

In a different Twitter video from the same night posted by Pearson, Post Malone talked to the Cowboys legend about his "Hail Mary moment" when he moved from Grapevine to Los Angeles to pursue his music career.

Pearson famously is one of the main reasons the phrase "Hail Mary" became a common phrase in football.

In 1975, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach popularized the “Hail Mary” play with a 50-yard game-winning touchdown pass to Pearson to get the Cowboys a playoff win against the Minnesota Vikings.

Friday night, Post Malone is set to perform in Dallas for a show at the American Airlines Center as part of his Twelve Carat tour.

The Cowboys are currently 4-2 and third in the NFC East behind the Philadelphia Eagles (6-0) and New York Giants (5-1). Overall, Dallas has the fourth-best record in the NFC and is tied for the fifth-best record in the entire NFL.

For Week 7, the Cowboys will play the Detroit Lions (1-4) on Sunday, Oct. 23, at 12 p.m.