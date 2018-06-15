A portion of a Lumberton nursing home was evacuated and no one was injured Friday morning after smoke was reported in the building.

Firefighters and multiple ambulances were dispatched to the Village Creek Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in the 700 block of Main Street.

Smoke was seen in the building and may have come from the air conditioning system according to Lumberton Police Chief Danny Sullins.

Initially first responders anticipated that the entire faculty may need to be evacuated which is why multiple ambulances and transport vehicles were dispatched to the scene.

Had the facility been evacuated residents would have been taken the dome shelter at Lumberton High School according to Sullins.

However, residents from the affected section of the building were able to be relocated to a safe portion of the building.

