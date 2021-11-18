Port of Port Arthur aiming to reduce shipping issues with upcoming projects in 2022

Kelley said the other project that’s set to begin in 2023 will include construction of a 5 acre truck queuing and staging area.



It’s something Kelley said will help the port better handle and process trucks coming in and out.



"It'll reduce idle time for the trucks and provide enhanced coordination for us to be able to move trucks in and out of the port," Kelley said.



Kelley said these projects will help cut down on some of the supply chain disruptions that have plagued the country.



Many of them stemming from delayed ships and slower freight movements at ports like Port Arthur, which Kelley said is a major port for bringing in military cargo and forest products.



"By estimates, last year we moved something like enough lumber to build 13,000 homes in Texas," Kelley said.



Texas Department of Transportation is funding port improvements for 13 Texas ports including Port Arthur all with the goal of improving freight mobility.



"They're all somehow connected for freight mobility and allow for enhanced movement of cargo inland,” Kelley said. “Certainly, will address some supply chain issues that happen today."