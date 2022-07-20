Port of Orange to receive nearly $7M grant to help create more jobs, safer road access

The Port of Orange is growing and the new funding from TxDOT will give a much-needed boost to the local economy.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation approved a grant of nearly $7 million that aims to alleviate congestion making moving large cargo a lot easier in Orange County.



Executive director and CEO of the port, Laurie Taylor said that the grant will make moving cargo a lot easier and safer for the employees who work at the port.

"I've been getting calls over the years for different projects that have been going on in the area needing businesses that may be coming to the area that needs an aggregate plan or a create plan," Taylor said.

And now she can answer those calls thanks to the grant. What does this mean for jobs? With its expansion, it means more of them to go around.

"So, it's to increase transportation along the roadway and along the waterway but it's also to provide safer road access so, with both of these, there's a safety component of it it. There's definitely a big safety impact for both of these projects," said Taylor.

Taylor says currently, the port employs eight people but with its tenants and all of their employees, the port supports several hundred jobs.



The new developments will also include the construction of a 10-acre area where trucks can unload cargo.



The money will also pay for widening and paving of the southern portion of South Childers Road.



The Alabama Street Bridge that crosses two lanes will also be widened.