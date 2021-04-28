Port Neches Riverfest brings fun, food back to Southeast Texas community

"It's something to be excited about. Get a lot of people to come out, maybe more than normal and just get out here and have some fun," David Roggenkamp said.



Roggenkamp can cook some delicious kettle corn. He just hasn't had many people to sell it to over the past year because the pandemic has wiped out most of the events in Southeast Texas.



"It was depressing because you really didn't have nothing to do every other weekend or whatever, just found something else to do," Roggenkamp said.



Roggenkamp said he has been making ends meet by attending smaller events, but he's looking forward to large events like the Port Neches Riverfest.



"It's fun to be back, to definitely be back,” Roggenkamp said.



Joe Pipes is another vendor who has struggled this past year.



He says, fortunately, barbecuing is not his primary job, but the cancelation of so many events has left him and many business owners feeling frustrated.



“There's a lot of people out here that have put in a lot of hard work trying to get their business back going, along with myself, so we're just hoping on a good year this year," Pipes said.



Like Poggenkamp, Pipes is looking forward to hungry people chowing down on his barbecue.



"We were planning on doing the barbecue last year,” Pipes said. “We were all geared up for it and then at the last minute everything was cancelled, so hopefully the barbecue works out and we get a good crowd out here. Looking forward to it. Looking forward to seeing people again, seeing crowds out here."



Tommy Martin and her friends are just some of the hungry customers who are attending Riverfest.

