PORT NECHES, Texas — In spite of recent reports of elevated butadiene levels near the TPC Group Plant that hasn't stop Hunter Harnicky from playing baseball at the Port Neches Little League Field, near the plant.

He spent Sunday helping train his brother train for a game this weekend. Being at home has been stressful for Harnicky. The explosions wreaked havoc there.

"As soon as it went off, it was a boom, and all the doors flew open and the glass shattered," Harnick said.

Unified Command says air quality in the area has improved in the last 24 hours and that small fires reported at the plant Friday were anticipated. He doesn't seem to be concerned about the air quality.

"We walk around this area everyday and breathe in the same stuff, it's not like nothing changed, it doesn't smell any different," he said.

Harnicky is a youth baseball coach and previously played baseball at Port Neches-Groves high school. The game has been apart of his life, he's just hoping that baseball can bring him joy, after having to enduring so much the past several day, due to the TPC explosions.

"I've been around a lot of place but being around here feels a lot better." Harnicky said.

Air monitoring will continue through the weekend across mid county.