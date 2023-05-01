Port Neches Police Department celebrates the retirement of longtime K9 officer

Officer Rico has been on the force for the past eight years.

PORT NECHES, Texas — The one and only K9 officer of the Port Neches Police Department is hanging up his harness.

Officer Rico has been on the force for the past eight years.

Sergeant Eric Heilman has been Rico's handler for seven of those years.

Heilman says that It's very rewarding, it's a lot of work and it's a big, huge commitment a lot of time.

“But there's no better feeling than when somebody's trying to get away and you use a living breathing thing to go find it," said Heilman.

Residents and officers came out Thursday to show their support and appreciation for Rico.

Rico has quite the record.

He was deployed 114 times, caught almost 8,000 grams of meth and has retrieved more than $450,000.

Heilman says that Rico lives for the job. Whenever Rico isn’t chasing suspects, he’s making rounds in the community.

William and Deanna Albrecht are Rico's biggest fans.

"I want to be a canine unit when I grow up, I'm going to follow in sergeant Heilman’s footsteps," said William Albrecht.

Rico left his celebration with bags of doggy treats and tennis balls, ready to start his retirement.

Rico’s last shift with the department is Friday, January 6, 2023.

Sergeant Heilman says that Rico is going to be a porch dog from now on.

"He's going to be able to run and do whatever he wants to do when he wants to do it," said Heilman.

In a few days Sergeant Heilman will meet his new canine partner, a one-and-a-half-year-old pup that he'll train and bring back to the Port Neches Police Department.